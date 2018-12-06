Nokia 8.1 launch: The latest smartphone launched by Nokia at HMD global event is catching the eyebrows of many people. The smartphone is being launched by the giant company Nokia which has already launched Nokia 7.1 and other phones. The phone is launching in India on December 10, 2018. The Nokia 8.1 will cost around Rs. 31, 900.

Nokia 8.1 launch: Nokia launched its new smartphone in Dubai on Wednesday known as Nokia 8.1. At the HMD global event, the company unveiled the new smartphone which is the direct successor to the Nokia 7 Plus. The Nokia 8.1 has the same specifications to the Nokia X7 comes under the Android One family like the other smartphones by Nokia. There are many added features to the Nokia 8.1 which comes in a 6.18-inch PureDisplay with HDR10 support, the smartphone has a Snapdragon 710 processor which runs on Android 9 pie. The smartphone comes with a 3,500 mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The global event at Dubai highlighted the special features of the new smartphone and revealed the new feature in the phone known as ‘Bothie’. The ‘Bothie’ feature is the most unique feature where both the rear and the front camera operate simultaneously. Nokia showcased the Pro Camera UI with many manual features. The camera captures amazing self-portraits with a bokeh effect, the company said. The release date of Nokia 8.1 will be on December 10, 2018.

Specifications

The Nokia 8.1 announced the latest smartphone in the European and Middle Eastern markets and soon coming to India on December 10, 2018. The smartphone comes in a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display and 18:7:9 ratio, 81.5 per cent screen to body ratio. HDR10 support 96% colour pallet. The Nokia 8.1 smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor with 2.2GHz clock speed. The phone comes in 4GB RAM variant.

⚡️ “HMD Global unveils the new #Nokia8 live in Dubai”https://t.co/8mthxQoaFD — Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) December 5, 2018

Introducing the new Nokia 8.1.

2-day battery life, improved ZEISS optics, PureDisplay screen technology, and a powerful Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 710 processor, the new #Nokia8 gets smarter and better over time.

Find out more on https://t.co/BIO5s40xoW #ExpectMore pic.twitter.com/aa5Pic7u2q — Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) December 5, 2018

Price

The Nokia 8.1 comes in 4GB RAM variant and will cost around roughly Rs. 31,900 (EUR 399). The premium smartphone by Nokia will come in Blue/ Silver, Steel/Copper and Iron/ Seet dual-tone colour models.

Read More