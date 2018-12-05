The much-awaited HMD Global will hold its "Expect More" event today in Dubai where Nokia 8.1, the global variant of Nokia X7, is set to go official. Nokia 8.1 is seen as a replacement for Nokia 7 Plus with an updated hardware and a new stylish design. Based on what we know so far, the phone will come in 3 variants, one with 4GB RAM/64GB storage, other with 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage and another with 12GB RAM/128GB storage.

The much-awaited HMD Global will hold its “Expect More” event today in Dubai where Nokia 8.1, the global variant of Nokia X7, is set to go official. Apart from the Nokia 8.1, Nokia 3.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus for European markets are also expected to be launched. The Nokia 8.1 has been in the news since the launch of Nokia X7 in China. Though the phone will be launched in India on December 10, all the specifications and expected price will be out after today’s event.

Nokia 8.1 is seen as a replacement for Nokia 7 Plus with an updated hardware and a new stylish design. Based on what we know so far, the phone will come in 3 variants, one with 4GB RAM/64GB storage, other with 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage and another with 12GB RAM/128GB storage. Going by the prices of its current series and Nokia 7Plus, the 4GB variant will roughly cost around Rs. 18,000, the 6GB variant will be priced at approximately Rs. 21,200 and the 3rd variant will be priced at around Rs. 26,500.

Nokia 8.1 specifications (expected)

As per the Nokia X7 of China, Nokia 8.1 will run on Android 8.1 Oreo powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. The smartphone will be a dual-SIM (Nano) one with a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio, 86.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 2.5D curved glass. The storage can be expanded p to 400GB via microSD card and the body will be made of up 6000 Series aluminium.

In the camera department, Nokia 8.1 will sport a primary 12-megapixel sensor, which offers 1.4-micron pixels, dual-pixel autofocus, f/1.8 aperture, and OIS. There are also reports of a 13-megapixel secondary camera sensor at the back with fixed focus. On the front, a single 20-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture is expected.

As for the battery life, a 3,500mAh battery is expected under the hood, supporting 18W fast charging. In the connectivity zone, Nokia 8.1 can be expected to offer 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac with VoWiFi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, FM radio, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Earlier, a promo video and images of the smartphone were leaked online, Here’s the video:

