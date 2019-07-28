Nokia 8.2 to be launched in India: Nokia corporation gears up to launch Nokia 8.2 in the Indian market. This latest version of Nokia 8.2 has a 32-megapixel pop-up front camera with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal memory. Check all details

Nokia 8.2 to be launched in India: The Finnish Multinational giant, Nokia is all set to launch Nokia 8.2. However there is no such official announcement on the release date, but some key features of the phone have been leaked on the internet. Earlier, Nokia launched 8.1 in 2018 at the price of Rs 19,348 and got positive reviews from the consumers, and now the company planned to launch an upgraded version of their previous model as Nokia 8.2.

Leaks, Features, and Expected Price :

As per some reports, Nokia 8.2 can sport a 32-megapixel pop-up front camera. Some reports believe that the phone will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 700 series, it can be either Snapdragon 735 or Snapdragon 710. The phone is expected to come up with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal memory. Also, Nokia 8.2 is likely to come with a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel of a primary camera.

If the leaks are accurate, then the phone can feature the upcoming operating system Android Q which the notch-less display of 6.19-inches. Android Q is expected to launch at the end of the year. So, before 2020, we will see another android smartphone from Nokia with the latest operating system. The price of this flagship is going to be around Rs 19,000-Rs 22,000.

So far Nokia 2.2, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 9 PureView in India has been launched. Hence, the Nokia 8.2 to be a high-end mid-range device and a successor to the Nokia 8.1. Thus, it is expected that the phone to be released before the official roll-out of Android Q.