Nokia may launch another flagship Nokia 9, new smartphone Nokia 8 Pro with penta-lens camera technology, Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 4 replacing Nokia 3 in Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018. Stats reveal that more Nokia-branded phones were sold in the last three months of 2017 than the following companies including HTC, Sony, Google, Alcatel, Lenovo, OnePlus, Gionee, Meizu, Coolpad and Asus.

Nokia is planning to unveil a number of exciting new smartphones in the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018. Nokia may surprise fans by launching Nokia 9, Nokia 8 Pro, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 4 and Nokia 1. It’s been quite a while for once to be called a dominant player in the feature phone market, Nokia has once again entered the smartphone race. Nokia, which fought the smartphone battle earlier with Windows Phone is now gaming on Android operating system and has a pretty nice portfolio of Android-powered phones.

According to latest data, around 4.4 million Nokia smartphones were sold in Q4 of 2017 which has given Nokia or HMD Global 1% market share. Meanwhile, as per some analysts, more Nokia-branded phones were sold in the last three months of 2017 than the following companies including HTC, Sony, Google, Alcatel, Lenovo, OnePlus, Gionee, Meizu, Coolpad and Asus. However, ahead of MWC 2018, several leaks are appearing on various social media sites about specifications, technology, design. Take a look at it.

Nokia 9

Dual curved edge bezel-less display Double-sided 3D glass design

Dual rear cameras with LED flash Fingerprint Sensor

Reduced bezels on top and bottom

5.5-inch display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor

12MP+13MP sensors

5MP front camera

128GB internal storage

MicroSD card slot

Android 8.0 Oreo

Nokia 8 Pro

Nokia 8 Sirocco version

Unique feature called Penta-lens camera module with rotating Zoom camera technology from Zeiss

Circular fingerprint sensor placed below the camera module

Double-sided glass design

5.5-inch OLED display

Snapdragon 835 chipset,

3250 mAh battery

13MP+12MP rear camera

5MP Front camera

128GB storage

6GB RAM

Nokia 7 Plus

18:9 aspect ratio display

Thin bezels on the top and bottom

2.5D curved glass protection

Android 8.0 Oreo

Android One device

Dual rear cameras with Carl Zeiss optics

Coloured accents around the display

Fingerprint sensor

Rear camera lens

6-inch screen 2160 x 1080 screen

Nokia 4

According to leaks, Nokia 4 is going to be a successor of Nokia 3 which is currently available in the markets. Just like Nokia 3, Nokia 4 will also be an entry-level smartphone sporting a Snapdragon 450 processor. It will come with latest Android operating system version.

