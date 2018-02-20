Nokia is planning to unveil a number of exciting new smartphones in the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018. Nokia may surprise fans by launching Nokia 9, Nokia 8 Pro, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 4 and Nokia 1. It’s been quite a while for once to be called a dominant player in the feature phone market, Nokia has once again entered the smartphone race. Nokia, which fought the smartphone battle earlier with Windows Phone is now gaming on Android operating system and has a pretty nice portfolio of Android-powered phones.
According to latest data, around 4.4 million Nokia smartphones were sold in Q4 of 2017 which has given Nokia or HMD Global 1% market share. Meanwhile, as per some analysts, more Nokia-branded phones were sold in the last three months of 2017 than the following companies including HTC, Sony, Google, Alcatel, Lenovo, OnePlus, Gionee, Meizu, Coolpad and Asus. However, ahead of MWC 2018, several leaks are appearing on various social media sites about specifications, technology, design. Take a look at it.
Nokia 9
- Dual curved edge bezel-less display Double-sided 3D glass design
- Dual rear cameras with LED flash Fingerprint Sensor
- Reduced bezels on top and bottom
- 5.5-inch display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor
- 12MP+13MP sensors
- 5MP front camera
- 128GB internal storage
- MicroSD card slot
- Android 8.0 Oreo
Nokia 8 Pro
- Nokia 8 Sirocco version
- Unique feature called Penta-lens camera module with rotating Zoom camera technology from Zeiss
- Circular fingerprint sensor placed below the camera module
- Double-sided glass design
- 5.5-inch OLED display
- Snapdragon 835 chipset,
- 3250 mAh battery
- 13MP+12MP rear camera
- 5MP Front camera
- 128GB storage
- 6GB RAM
Nokia 7 Plus
- 18:9 aspect ratio display
- Thin bezels on the top and bottom
- 2.5D curved glass protection
- Android 8.0 Oreo
- Android One device
- Dual rear cameras with Carl Zeiss optics
- Coloured accents around the display
- Fingerprint sensor
- Rear camera lens
- 6-inch screen 2160 x 1080 screen
Nokia 4
According to leaks, Nokia 4 is going to be a successor of Nokia 3 which is currently available in the markets. Just like Nokia 3, Nokia 4 will also be an entry-level smartphone sporting a Snapdragon 450 processor. It will come with latest Android operating system version.
