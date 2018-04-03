Nokia, which has been on an aggressive mode ever since it returned to Smartphone market, according to leaks is working on its new flagship which might come up with 3 camera set-up and the company might reveal about its details when it will launch 3 new smartphones in the Indian market on Wednesday. Nokia will be launching Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 6 (2018), and Nokia 7 Plus. As per the latest leaks, Nokia might launch its new flagship Nokia 9 in the later part of 2018, however, a specific date is yet to be confirmed.
Meanwhile, going by the leaks, the new smartphone might come with 3 camera set-up placed vertically on the rear, with a xenon flash. The camera sensors are expected to be 41-megapixel sensor. As its other smartphones, Nokia 9 will also carry Carl Zeiss branding. Talking about phone’s front camera, it may sport a 20-megapixel. Digging deeper in the camera detailing, the phone’s camera set-up may have a display of 6.01-QHD OLED with 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone. Nokia 9 will have a Snapdragon 845 processor and latest Android operating system. The features of the phone may also include water and dust resistant features and a fingerprint recognition technology. The Nokia 9 may come with a 3,900 mAh battery setup.
Nokia on Wednesday (April 4) will launch Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6 (2018) in India. The company launched all these three smartphones during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona earlier in this year. Nokia 8 will be a premium smartphone from HMD Global featuring a curved glass display, stainless steel body and a refreshed design from previous Nokia 8. By launching Nokia 8, Nokia entered the market competition of making smartphones displays having no-bezel or minimum bezel space. Being the successor of Nokia 8, some of the specifications of the smartphone remains the same but there are many things apart from a refreshed design that will make this phone stand out in the crowd.
Also Read: Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg pokes Apple’s Tim Cook at business model jibe
Nokia 8 Sirocco specifications
- Curved glass display
- 5.5-inch POLED panel with a QHD (1440×2560) resolution
- No 3.5mm audio socket
- Type-C to 3.5mm dongle available
- Qi wireless charging
- Glass back.
- Stainless steel body
- Snapdragon 835 processor
- 6GB of RAM
- 128GB of storage
- No support for microSD cards.
- 3260mAh battery
- Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0.
- Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5, NFC, high-speed LTE
- 24-bit audio recording with three microphones
Also Read: Facebook needs a few years to fix problems concerning private user data: Mark ZuckerbergFor all the latest Science & Technology News, download NewsX App