Nokia, which has been on an aggressive mode ever since it returned to Smartphone market, according to leaks is working on its new flagship which might come up with 3 camera set-up and the company might reveal about its details when it will launch 3 new smartphones in the Indian market on Wednesday.

Nokia, which has been on an aggressive mode ever since it returned to Smartphone market, according to leaks is working on its new flagship which might come up with 3 camera set-up and the company might reveal about its details when it will launch 3 new smartphones in the Indian market on Wednesday. Nokia will be launching Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 6 (2018), and Nokia 7 Plus. As per the latest leaks, Nokia might launch its new flagship Nokia 9 in the later part of 2018, however, a specific date is yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, going by the leaks, the new smartphone might come with 3 camera set-up placed vertically on the rear, with a xenon flash. The camera sensors are expected to be 41-megapixel sensor. As its other smartphones, Nokia 9 will also carry Carl Zeiss branding. Talking about phone’s front camera, it may sport a 20-megapixel. Digging deeper in the camera detailing, the phone’s camera set-up may have a display of 6.01-QHD OLED with 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone. Nokia 9 will have a Snapdragon 845 processor and latest Android operating system. The features of the phone may also include water and dust resistant features and a fingerprint recognition technology. The Nokia 9 may come with a 3,900 mAh battery setup.

Nokia on Wednesday (April 4) will launch Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6 (2018) in India. The company launched all these three smartphones during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona earlier in this year. Nokia 8 will be a premium smartphone from HMD Global featuring a curved glass display, stainless steel body and a refreshed design from previous Nokia 8. By launching Nokia 8, Nokia entered the market competition of making smartphones displays having no-bezel or minimum bezel space. Being the successor of Nokia 8, some of the specifications of the smartphone remains the same but there are many things apart from a refreshed design that will make this phone stand out in the crowd.

Also Read: Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg pokes Apple’s Tim Cook at business model jibe

Nokia 8 Sirocco specifications

Curved glass display

5.5-inch POLED panel with a QHD (1440×2560) resolution

No 3.5mm audio socket

Type-C to 3.5mm dongle available

Qi wireless charging

Glass back.

Stainless steel body

Snapdragon 835 processor

6GB of RAM

128GB of storage

No support for microSD cards.

3260mAh battery

Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0.

Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5, NFC, high-speed LTE

24-bit audio recording with three microphones

Also Read: Facebook needs a few years to fix problems concerning private user data: Mark Zuckerberg