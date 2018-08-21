Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus launched: The two new phones from Nokia get top-notch display and Apple i-Phone X inspired all glass back. The Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus come fully loaded with dual-cameras.

Nokia that is leaving no stone unturned in making sure that they can regain the market share which brand enjoyed a few years back, on Tuesday launched two of its game changers, Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus in India. The two new phones from Nokia get top-notch display and Apple i-Phone X inspired all glass back. The Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus come fully loaded with dual-cameras. The two phones were launched by HMD Global. Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus are said to be the rebranded versions of Nokia X6 and Nokia X5.

Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus, both get notched display while the features and specifications of Nokia 6.1 plus are said to be slightly better when compared with Nokia 5.1 Plus. Apart from making it damn stylish, Nokia has also used Gorilla Glass 3 for protection. The newly launched phone from Nokia gets a 5.8-inch FHD+ 19:9 display with 2.5D.

Nokia’s 6.1 Plus is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor and gets 4GB RAM. When it comes to storage, the phone gets 64GB in-built memory that can also be extended with the help of a micro SD card.

The phone comes with a strong battery back-up as it derives power from 3,060 mAh battery that also supports Quick Charge 3.0 through its USB Type-C port.

Since Nokia 6.1 Plus is based on the platform of X6 which is Android based hence, 6.1 Plus is also likely to get the latest Android version.

The company has also tried to notch it up in terms of picture quality as Nokia 6.1 plus comes with dual rear cameras where a primary is 16MP f/2.0 sensor and a secondary 5MP monochrome sensor. While Nokia 6.1 Plus is priced at Rs 15,999. Meanwhile, the pricing of Nokia 5.1 Plus is likely to be announced by September.

