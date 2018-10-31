Passport Seva on UMANG app: Now citizens can easily track their passport status and other services of Passport Seva on UMANG app, an application which allows you to access government services online. The UMANG application provides 300 governments services from 66 departments in 17 states. The application was released in November last year in 13 languages.

The application, available on both Andriod and iOS store, has been downloaded more than 5 million times

Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology on October 30 said Digital India is designed to empower ordinary citizens with the power of technology. He said the Modi government aims at providing government services to Indians living in remotest parts of the country through mobile. He further said the use of local languages on the internet has been growing at a rapid rate.

Passion of Indians for adoption of technology and overpowering commitment of our visionary Prime Minister @narendramodi is leading to transformation of India using digital technologies. #DigitalIndia pic.twitter.com/vSy5FgLWrS — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) October 30, 2018

He further added that mobiles, particularly smartphones, have become a tool for empowerment of ordinary people across the world. He said he believes that right to the internet is non-negotiable. He said the internet was invented in a country but today it belongs to the entire world.

The minister said the government aims at creating a digital ecosystem that will take us towards a trillion dollar digital economy. He said the government has launched UMANG application that will offer 1200 government services on a single application.

The average mobile data consumption per user per month has grown by more than 1680% in the country between June 2014 and June 2017. The minister was addressing the 24th Annual International Conference on Mobile Computing and Networking in New Delhi.

