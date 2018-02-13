WhatsApp users are finally embracing its monumental Pay feature on Google's Android and Apple's iOS Operating Systems (OS). WhatsApp users can only use the WhatsApp payment feature if the recipient has set up their bank account on the instant messaging app. Whatsapp has chosen selected Indian users in terms rolling out the payment feature and to take the benefit of it users need to make sure that they are running the latest version of the app.

With a steady pace, Whatsapp users are finally embracing its monumental Pay feature on Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS Operating Systems (OS). After the news of Whatsapp launching its Payment beta mode for Android smartphones and iPhones first surfaced on social media, users were curious to avail this another digital payment option in India. The payment feature is ready to give stiff competition to popular digital wallet platform Paytm, and other messaging services that already support payments, including flourishing Tez app which was earlier introduced by Google.

Whatsapp has chosen selected Indian users in terms rolling out the payment feature and to take the benefit of it users need to make sure that they are running the latest version of the app. For Android, version v2.18.41 and v2.18.22 for iPhone are the versions that currently has the Payment feature. You can find the Payments option in your mobile phone settings. The only simple catch is that users can only use the WhatsApp payment feature if the recipient has set up their bank account on the instant messaging app.

Here’s how Android, iOS users can add their bank accounts for WhatsApp Payments

1) Open Whatsapp and to its Settings where you will find Payments. Select the Bank Accounts option and then Add New Account option. Accept and Continue to progress further.

2) After accepting, tap on the Verify via SMS and follow the simple instructions to send an SMS. After this you can kick-start the linking process.

3) You will then be transferred on the next screen where you hav to select the bank whose account you are willing to add.

4) If your account is linked with the number from which you texted the earlier SMS then you will be provided with your bank accounts. on WhatsApp.

5) You will then see UPI Setup Complete notification on your mobile screen.

Here’s how users can send money by WhatsApp Payments

1) Select you Whatsapp contact whom you want to transfer money.

2) If using Android, tap the Attach button and chose the plus option if using iPhone.

3) Tap on Payment to send money and enter your desired amount.

4) Enter your UPI PIN of the bank account to approve your payment.

5) You will see a message in your conversation once you are through with completion.