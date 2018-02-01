Odisha has bagged Geospatial World Excellence Award 2018 for successful IT application for tracking of mineral production, dispatch and value accrued on real-time basis through its i3MS website-based software. The Award was presented by Union Minister of State Science and Technology Y S Chowdray in the Geospatial World Forum Meeting held at Hyderabad recently and attended by more than 3,000 geospatial experts from 90 different countries.

Odisha has bagged ‘Geospatial World Excellence Award-2018’ for successful IT application for tracking of mineral production, dispatch and value accrued on a real-time basis through its i3MS web-based software. The award was presented by Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Y.S. Chowdary in the Geospatial World Forum Meeting held at Hyderabad recently, said a government release on Wednesday. The event was attended by more than 3,000 geospatial experts from 90 different countries. Dr Pradipta Mishra, Senior Scientist – Odisha Space Application Center (ORSAC), received the award on behalf of the Odisha government.

The GPS-linked web-based software named i3MS has been designed by the scientists of ORSAC, Bhubaneswar, under the guidance of Steel and Mines Secretary Raj Kumar Sharma, ORSAC CEO Sandeep Tripathy and Mines Director Deepak Mohanty. Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi has congratulated the ORSAC scientists, along with officers of Steel and Mines Department, for successfully designing, applying and using this IT model. Currently, the Steel and Mines Department is watching the live movement of 43,000 vehicles carrying minerals from production point to ports, railway sidings and end-user industrial units.

The union government also applauded the outcomes of this IT intervention by Odisha and has recommended the model to be followed in other states. All the stakeholders like lessees, dealers and government departments have been brought on to this portal. It has also been integrated with the Regional Transport Office (RTO), Indian Railways, Commercial Tax Department, ports and treasury. The daily production and dispatch are being recorded on a real-time basis through this software.

All the mineral transporting trucks have been put under GPS surveillance and the roads, as well as mines, have been geo-referenced. Geospatial scientist Mishra said: “This is for the first time in India that GPS devices have been fixed on a large number of moving objects in the mining sector.”

Director of Mines Deepak Mohanty said: “Till now, 392 electronic weighbridges in 136 mines and 699 weighbridges in 325 end-user industries have been integrated with the system. All e-permits and dealer licences are being issued online through this software and issuing of manual licences has been abolished.”