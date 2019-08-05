As per the rumors, One Plus is ready to launch One Plus 7T/7T Pro. The official announcement is yet to be made but expert believes that it is going to launch either in November or December.

The Shenzhen based Chinese Multinational smartphone Giant, One Plus Technology or commonly known as One Plus is planning to launch the successor of their previous flagship as One Plus 7T/7T Pro. As per the reports, the company had already started working on the development and the design of their new model. As per the leaks, One Plus 7T/7t Pro can feature a 64-megapixel of the rear camera.

The leaked pictures of One Plus 7T/7T Pro showed the front side of the phone. Some experts believe that the design of this latest flagship is going to be similar to its predecessor One Plus 7 Pro. The phone is expected to have a notch-less display of 6.7-full HD AMOLED display and will be water-resistant.

Leaked Specifications and Features :

One Plus 7T/7T Pro is expected to run on Android Q operating system and also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 plus. The phone is going to feature a next-generation in-display fingerprint sensor which will increase its speed and accuracy. As per the camera is a concern, One Plus 7T/7T Pro can feature a triple rear camera setup which includes 64-megapixel of the primary camera. One Plus is expected to improve the selfie camera and as per the rumours One Plus 7T/7T Pro can offer a 32-megapixel front camera.

The phone will be backed with the decent battery of 3,700mAH and is expected to support wireless fast charging.

Based on the previous launch of One Plus flagships, tech-experts believes that One Plus 7T/7T Pro will release at the end of this year. If the rumours are accurate, then the price of One Plus 7T/7T pro is expected to fall between Rs 40,000-RS 45,000.