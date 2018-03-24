OnePlus is all set to release its latest flagship smartphone OnePlus 6 by the end of the second quarter of 2018. According to sources, the phone will be priced somewhere around $749 (Rs 37,500). The anticipation is high among the OnePlus enthusiasts and a lot is expected from the upcoming phone.

OnePlus 6 is expected to be launched in late May or early June of 2018

After an underwhelming upgrade to OnePlus 5 with 5T, Chinese mobile manufacturer OnePlus is all set to take the smartphone market by storm with its latest edition – OnePlus 6. The new flagship phone is touted to give stiff competition to other smartphone giants like Samsung, Nokia, Huawei, LG, etc with its high-end features and comparatively low pricing. From Samsung S9 to Nokia 1, mobile lovers across the world have braced themselves for the smartphone wars that are to start from June.

After a recent leak of images, Techslize revealed intriguing details about the OnePlus 6. Here are the top takeaways:

The screen size of the phone is expected to feature a 6.28-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 19:9 aspect ratio.

There might be primary dual cameras with 20MP and 16MP sensors with f/1.7 aperture while on the front, a 20MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture is expected.

It will feature the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, powered with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Another model of the OnePlus 6 will boast 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The battery is expected to receive a slight enhancement, switching from the older 3,300 mAh to a new 3,450 mAh one.

