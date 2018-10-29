OnePlus 6T launch LIVE updates: One of the best Android smartphones makers OnePlus unveiled the next generation of its smartphone series T with the launch of 6T in New York. The new smartphone has been unveiled with super exciting features including an in-display fingerprint sensor, bigger battery, top-notch display, bigger screen and loads of other interesting features with performance improvement for sure. As the 6T launch event is underway, the makers have already announced a partnership with T-Mobile while the phone will exclusively be available e-shopping site Amazon.
OnePlus 6T will be launched in India on October 30. But going by the launch in New York, all the features and specifications have become official. The OnePlus 6T will sports an in-display fingerprint sensor called Screen Unlock, which is by far the big highlight. As per the reports, fingerprint sensor on OnePlus 6T is the fastest in the world and it can unlock the device in 0.34 seconds. Moving on to the camera, the phone has 16MP+20MP rear camera setup, which supports a new Nightscape mode for an improved low-light performance as well as studio lighting mode.
Highlights
OnePlus 6T price
The price was not announced at the launch event, however, according to reports, it is expected to be around Rs. 40,000.
On software front
The OnePlus 6T will come with OxygenOS based on Android 9.0 Pie and the performance is further bound to increase after some tweaks to the UI in the future.
Front camera
The OnePlus 6T has a 16-megapixel front camera and the dual rear camera supports OIS and EIS and 480 fps slow-mo videos.
Dual-rear camera setup
The dual rear camera setup has 16-megapixel primary sensor and 20-megapixel secondary sensor with f/1.7 aperture.
OnePlus 6T specifications
It will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor in 2 variants: 6GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM with 256GB storage.
Battery power!
The company said that OnePlus 6T has 23 percent better battery life than the OnePlus 6.
PUBG to load 20% faster!
For all the gaming buffs, OnePlus 6T has something very something very fascinating. The Company promised the best gaming performance at the launch event, with PUBG Mobile loading up to 20 percent faster
Studio Lighting feature
OnePlus, with what is being called Studio Lighting, which will improve the portrait photography mode on its new smartphone.
Nightscape feature
OnePlus 6T has a new low-light photography mode called Nightscape, which allows people to capture better details from photos shot in poor lighting conditions.
OnePlus 6T different variant colour
OnePlus 6T will be available in two colours: Mirror Black and Midnight Black.
OnePlus 6T launched in New York
One of the best smartphones makers in the Android OS market, OnePlus on Monday launched their next generation smartphone OnePlus 6T with an in-display fingerprint sensor, mega 3,700mAh battery and loads of other features. The company has also announced a partnership with T-Mobile.