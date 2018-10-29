OnePlus 6T launch LIVE updates: One of the best Android smartphones makers OnePlus will unveil the next generation of its smartphone series T with the launch of 6T. The new smartphone is expected to come with super exciting features including an in-display fingerprint sensor, bigger battery, top-notch display, bigger screen and loads of other interesting features with performance improvement for sure.

OnePlus 6T launch LIVE updates: One of the best Android smartphones makers OnePlus unveiled the next generation of its smartphone series T with the launch of 6T in New York. The new smartphone has been unveiled with super exciting features including an in-display fingerprint sensor, bigger battery, top-notch display, bigger screen and loads of other interesting features with performance improvement for sure. As the 6T launch event is underway, the makers have already announced a partnership with T-Mobile while the phone will exclusively be available e-shopping site Amazon.

OnePlus 6T will be launched in India on October 30. But going by the launch in New York, all the features and specifications have become official. The OnePlus 6T will sports an in-display fingerprint sensor called Screen Unlock, which is by far the big highlight. As per the reports, fingerprint sensor on OnePlus 6T is the fastest in the world and it can unlock the device in 0.34 seconds. Moving on to the camera, the phone has 16MP+20MP rear camera setup, which supports a new Nightscape mode for an improved low-light performance as well as studio lighting mode.