OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition: OnePlus, the leading smartphone maker in the premium segment in India, is expected to launch its OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition next week, reports said. It is speculated that the smartphone will make its Indian debut soon. The launching will be followed by a global event in London that is scheduled to be held on December 11. The much-awaited edition of One Plus 6T will be launched in China on December 14. As the name suggests, OnePlus has joined hands with British racing giant McLaren to come up with what is being called by the Chinese smartphone maker as one of the fastest smartphones launched to date.

The first look of OnePlus 6T McLaren will be unveiled at a special event in Shenzhen. The specifications, however, are yet to be made official. But technology sites and experts are speculating that it will have 10 GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. With top-notch specifications, the smartphone will definitely carry a hefty price tag, at least more OnePlus 6T which costs Rs 38,000.

In a bid to make it more special for customers, One Plus is expected to add some special accessories in the retail package of its One Plus 6 McLaren Edition smartphone.

OnePlus fans can perhaps expect a McLaren theme on the phone, similar to previous launched special editions like One Plus 3T Collete, One Plus 5 JCC+, One Plus 5T Stars Wars and the latest – One Plus 6 Avengers Infinity War. OnePlus has enjoyed a successful run in the Indian market and has been successful to capture the majority market in the premium segment.

