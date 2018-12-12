OnePlus 6T McLaren edition India launch today: Check review, specifications, features, camera, price and more. On the optics front, the smartphone houses the same 16+20 MP vertical rear camera set-up with OIS and EIS along with a 20MP front-facing camera. Like the OnePlus 6T, this device will also have an In-display fingerprint scanner in addition to the Face Unlock feature.

OnePlus 6T McLaren edition India launch: Chinese smartphone giant OnePlus is all set to launch its premium edition OnePlus 6T McLaren in India today. This edition is being launched in association with McLaren Racing. After its global launch on Tuesday, OnePlus will formally launch the device at an event in Mumbai later today.

The OnePlus 6T McLaren edition features include 10GB RAM for a faster performance, fast charging technology Warp Charge and 256 GB of storage capacity. Warp Charge is said to provide a day’s power in just 20 minutes which will debut with this device. This phone also comes equipped with special McLaren-based themes and wallpapers along with custom animations. The OnePlus 6T McLaren edition will also sport a McLaren logo at the bottom along with the OnePlus logo and is expected to come in traditional McLaren colours of Papaya Orange around the trims.

Together, OnePlus and @McLarenF1 push the spirit of innovation. Unbox the #OnePlus6T McLaren Edition and discover an elegant carbon fiber speed trail design. #SalutetoSpeed https://t.co/inqbUCRYcK pic.twitter.com/DDQv4f9WBa — OnePlus (@oneplus) December 11, 2018

Do more. Experience the power of 10 GB of RAM on the #OnePlus6T McLaren Edition. pic.twitter.com/QrPXKEPJlY — OnePlus (@oneplus) December 11, 2018

OnePlus 6T McLaren edition Specifications: The rest of the specifications are similar as compared to the traditional OnePlus 6T device with a full-HD 6.41-inch AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The device runs on the Snapdragon 845 processor and Oxygen OS over and above Android Pie (9.0). The battery size is also the same at 3700 mAh.

On the optics front, the smartphone houses the same 16+20 MP vertical rear camera set-up with OIS and EIS along with a 20MP front-facing camera. Like the OnePlus 6T, this device will also have an In-display fingerprint scanner in addition to the Face Unlock feature.

OnePlus is also incorporating a Carbon fibre pattern at the back panel to give it a beautiful touch and feel.

The pricing of this device for Indian markets will be released during the launch event but going by the global pricing this device is expected to cost more than the stock OnePlus 6T. The UK price of the device will be GBP 649 which translates roughly to Rs 58,500 but the actual price may differ and is expected to be around the Rs 50,000 mark considering the price of the current top variant is only Rs 45,999.

OnePlus 6T McLaren edition Review, Unboxing & First Look

