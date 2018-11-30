After the Star Wars and Avengers editions of its smartphones, OnePlus is all set to unveil McLaren edition of the OnePlus 6T in association with British racing giants McLaren. What's interesting with the McLaren edition is its specifications. It's being reported that it won't be anything near to just another variant but one that will rock the market to its core. It's being said that this edition will come with a whopping 10 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

After the Star Wars and Avengers editions of its smartphones, OnePlus is all set to unveil McLaren edition of the OnePlus 6T in association with British racing giants McLaren in tandem with its marketing motto, Unlock the speed. OnePlus is known to bring out special editions of its smartphones associated with big brands. They have done it with Disney, Marvel team to launch Star Wars edition OnePlus 5T and the Avengers edition OnePlus 6 respectively in the past.

However, what’s interesting with the McLaren edition are its specifications. It’s being reported that it won’t be anything near to just another variant but one that will rock the market to its core. It’s being said that this edition will come with a whopping 10 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, the McLaren edition will be launched in India on 12 December, following its worldwide launch on December 11 in London. The OnePlus team is leaving no stone unturned to make the launch one of the biggest in 2018. They have even set up a special site paying homage to British racing giants McLaren and its motorsport history.

Moving on to the other specifications of the OnPlus 6T McLaren edition, the design is going to be changed with some special touches to bring out the McLaren feels. Usually, there’s a lot of leaked information about the OnePlus editions, but so far there hasn’t been one, therefore OnePlus might bring out some more specific changes.

The special edition will have the same 256GB storage, similar to that of its most expansive regular OnePlus 6T. About the price, as 8GB/256GB OnePlus 6T costs around Rs 38,000 the McLaren edition will be expansive than that for sure.

As for OnePlus 6T, it is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. It is available in either 6GB/ 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB internal storage options. The phone has a screen aspect ratio of 19.5:9, with a 6.41 inch full HD + Optic AMOLED panel display.

