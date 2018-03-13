Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai has bagged top position in the Ookla fixed broadband speed report with 32.67 Mbps. Ookla conducted its Speedtest survey in 20 largest cities of the country. Metros like Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam are also ranked higher than the country's average of 20.72 Mbps. Karnataka as a state enjoys the fastest internet speed in India.

A report released by Ookla has reflected the reality of internet speed in India. It’s true that subscription of internet packs in India is getting cheaper with the time. The report said that people living in southern parts of the country enjoy highest internet speed. Ookla report suggests that Tamil Nadu’s capital Chennai has bagged the top position among as far as broadband speed is concerned. Ookla, conduct its survey in 20 largest cities of the country. The company behind the Speedtest detected the speed of over 32.67 Mbps for fixed broadband, which is 57.7% quicker than the rest of the country’s average.

Last year, in December, Ookla had given India the 109th spot in a list of 122 countries based on mobile internet speed. Not only the private sector but the government reports from time to time have suggested that India is still lag behind in terms of good internet speed keeping in mind the consumer experience. In a recent report analysis, ‘India’s Digital Divide: How Broadband Speed Splits the Nation’, clearly reflect the disparity between the various cities across India on internet penetration. Metro cities of India have performed much better in comparison to Tier 2 and Tier 3 tows as far as fixed broadband speed is concerned. Metros like Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam are also ranked higher than the country’s average of 20.72 Mbps.

Chennai has been followed by silicon valley of India Bengaluru which came second in Ookla fixed broadband report with an average speed of 27.2 Mbps. India’s capital city has bagged fifth place with speed of 18.16 speed. Financial capital Mumbai did not meet the expectations and ranked lowest among the four big cities of India. However, India improved its last year December performance in 2018 Ookla Speedtest Global Index and was ranked 67th in the world in terms of download speed.

Now, talk about the state as a whole, Karnataka enjoys quickest internet speeds in India with 28.46 Mbps, followed by its neighbourhood Tamil Nadu with 27.94 Mbps. Mizoram sadly has download speed of 3.62 Mbps in India. Bihar’s capital Patna is by far the slowest city compared to the rest of the country.

