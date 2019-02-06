OPPO K1 Review: The new OPPO K1 smartphone has been built with unique In-Display Fingerprint Sensor which will give you a unique experience. The smartphone has been priced under Rs 20, 000 which is quite reasonable. Oppo K1 has a gradient finish and gives its users a great gaming and photography experience.

OPPO K1 Review: Oppo, one of the most reputed mobile making brand has launched its new handset, the OPPO K1. The product which has a unique feature for the first time in the handset category is going to be sold by e-commerce partner Flipkart. The Oppo K1 comes with a 5 Volts 2 amp charger along with a micro USB data cable, a silicon back cover and of course an earphone to listen to your favourite songs. The smartphone has a unique look which is very attractive and the handset is quite comfortable to hold. The smartphone comes in two different shades one with astral blue and another with piano black. The phone has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal space.

The smartphone has a gradient finishing with a dew drop notch on the screen. The handset also has the facility to accommodate dual sim cards and a memory card for the customer’s convenience. The phone has 6.41 inches screen with full HD resolution will give you a rich gaming experience. The smartphone’s rear camera is of 16 megapixels and the front camera is of 25 megapixels which gives you an excellent photography experience as well. The mobile comes with Snapdragon 660 Octa-core processor. The price of the handset will be less than Rs. 20, 000 which is quite reasonable for customers of various categories. However, the original price of the smartphone according to YouTube reviews is Rs. 16,990

Meanwhile, those who wish the buy this latest smartphone must know that OPPO K1 will be available for purchase on Flipkart from February 12, 2019. For more updates on the smartphone check out the videos given below.

Read More