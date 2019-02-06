The Oppo K1 might not be available at offline stores and is expected to be pegged at Rs Rs 17,000. The smartphone will sport a 6.4-inch (1080x2340 pixels) full-HD+ display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 3D glass back. It'll run on Android 8.1 Oreo comprising of octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Processor.

In the camera department, it'll pack a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with LED flash while for selfies it will feature a 25-megapixel camera sensor.

Oppo is all set to launch its mid-range smartphone, Oppo K1 for the Indian market today in partnership with e-commerce website Flipkart. The will be unveiled at an event scheduled to take place in New Delhi at 12 pm today. As for the specifications, though everything will be officially announced in the event, reports suggest it will come with a fingerprint scanner under its 6.4-inch full HD+ display.

Interestingly, due to its partnership with Flipkart, the smartphone might not be available at offline stores and is expected to be pegged at Rs Rs 17,000. The smartphone will sport a 6.4-inch (1080×2340 pixels) full-HD+ display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 3D glass back. It’ll run on Android 8.1 Oreo comprising of octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Processor.

Under its power hood, Oppo K1 will have a 3,600mAh battery. Further, for smooth and fast functioning, it’ll come with 4GB of RAM and 6GB of storage, expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. It will also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

#UnlockWithStyle with a soft touch on the in-screen fingerprint sensor and shine on with the 25MP AI selfie camera. #OPPOK1, launching on 6 Feb at 12 PM. pic.twitter.com/Adc6o8NRId — OPPO Mobile India (@oppomobileindia) February 2, 2019

In the camera department, it’ll pack a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with LED flash while for selfies it will feature a 25-megapixel camera sensor. For the connectivity, it’ll provide Wi-Fi i 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS/ A-GPS, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0 and GLONASS.

Originally when this smartphone was launched in 2 variants in China with a price tag of Rs. 16,900 for the 4GB RAM variant and Rs. 19,000 for the 6GB RAM option.

