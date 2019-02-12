The model has been price tagged 16,990 in India. With Flipkart as its online retailer, there's EMI option for the buyers ranging between 3 to 6 months. A complete mobile protection plan for Rs 499 is also being offered by Flipkart

Oppo K1 is set to be launched for sale in the Indian markets this afternoon at 12. The phone will be sold on the shopping portal Flipkart for the first time since its launch earlier this month. Breaking monotony, this new Oppo version has Astral Blue and Piano Black colours for its customers and costs Rs 16,990.

PRICE SPECIFICATIONS:

In India, the model has been price tagged 16,990. With Flipkart as its online retailer, there’s EMI option for 3 to 6 months. Flipkart is offering the Complete Mobile Protection plan for Rs 499. Since the model will be exclusively sold on Flipkart, the shopping site has exciting offers for its first few buyers

MODEL SPECIFICATIONS:

1. Oppo K1 has an in-display fingerprint sensor

2. Dual -sim (nano) slots

3. The smartphone has a 6.4-inch full HD+ screen, AMOLED display comprising an aspect ratio of 19:5:9.

4. Processor: Snapdragon 660 SoC with a 4 GB RAM, and 64 GM internal memory

5. K1’s USP lies in its memory expansion capacity i.e., its internal storage can be expanded up to 256 GB through MicroSD card

It has a dual rear camera comprising 16 mp back along with a 2 mp front or secondary camera. There’s good news for selfie lovers as the camera has a 25 mp camera installed for it. The smartphone has 3,600 mAh battery back up and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo.

DISCOUNT ALERT: An additional 10 percent discount is being offered by Flipkart if the payment is made through Citi Bank debit or credit card. Also, for those making online transaction through Axis Bank Buzz credit card, they will get 5 percent discount.

