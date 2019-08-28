Oppo Reno 2 series launch: Oppo will launch three new phones today in India. These smartphones are Reno 2, Reno 2F and Reno 2Z. The company will unveil these phones in China in September. The price of the Reno 2 series has not been confirmed.

Oppo Reno 2 series launch: Oppo is all set to launch its new Reno 2 series in India on Wednesday. This time, the phones will be launched in India before China where Oppo is scheduled to hit the markets on September 10, next month. The Chinese company will be launching its three smartphones. These are Reno 2, Reno 2F and Reno 2Z. According to reports, Reno 2 is coming with features like quad-camera setup, Snapdragon 730G processor, and VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

While as Reno 2F and Reno 2Z are having AMOLED displays, VOOC 3.0 fast charging, besides quad-camera setup. These two phones will not be having features like that of Reno 2 such as Snapdragon 730G processor. The phones will be by and large having the same design elements, reports said.

The price of Reno 2 is expected to be around Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000. While as the price of Reno 2Z and Reno 2F is likely to be under Rs 30,000. The prices are based on the specifications. It has not been confirmed. The actual price will be only revealed after the launch.

#OPPOReno2 #Quadcam with #20xZoom is closer than you think. Catch us live at 3 PM and See More, See Clear!

Know more: https://t.co/k2Q7W98FD9 pic.twitter.com/VIxX2pwKtg — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) August 27, 2019

Reno 2 specifications:

Oppo Reno 2 comes with a 6.55-inch notch-less AMOLED display having a 93.1 per cent screen ratio.

The new phone will be available in Ocean Blue and Luminous Black colors.

It is coming with a mega 4,000mAh battery with fast charging features.

Reports suggest that Oppo reno 2 will hit the markets with 48MP Sony IMX586 primary camera.

Reno 2F and Reno 2Z specifications:

Reno 2F and Reno 2Z will also come with quad-camera features.

They will be having 6.53-inch FHD+ displays.

Both the phones will house large batteries with fast charging support.

Meanwhile, Oppo launched its first mobile phone namely the Smile Phone in 2008. According to it the company’s website, Oppo has a presence in over 40 countries and regions across the world. It has around 40,000 employees.