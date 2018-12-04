Oppo R17 Pro smartphone launch in India: The Oppo R17 Pro packs a punch in terms of processing capability. Its Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor clocked at 2.2 GHz is fast-as-hell while the GPU is a Qualcomm Adreno 616 clocked at 500 MHz. It has been configured for astonishing full-speed rendering.

Oppo R17 Pro smartphone launch in India: The OPPO R17 Pro is best known for its Ultra Night Mode Triple Camera‎, Super VOOC flash charge and ultra-slim design. It houses a 6.4 inches AMOLED display with an FHD + resolution (1080 x 2340 pixels) for enhanced picture quality. According to the latest data, the smartphone has Dual Sim, (GSM+GSM) hybrid slot. It weighs only 183 gms and houses Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity and Compass inside its metal body. The phone has been manufactured keeping in mind the people who want to seize the night.

The R17 Pro’s Radiant Mist casing with fog lighting flows between deep blue and purple hues. Its 3D misted glass and inner light condensation blend and shift with changes of light and shadow, the company claims. The 3D misted glass casing is crafted with advanced surface-etching techniques. Apart from that, the phone can be unlocked instantly just by touching the screen thanks to its hidden fingerprint sensor. An ultra-photosensitive sensor under the display ensures crystal-clear fingerprint images.

Memory:

Comes with an enormous 8GB RAM 8GB of LPDDR4X Dual Channel RAM; 128GB of internal storage is expandable up to 256GB.

Processor:

Power:

The phone has a bigger power source. The juicy 3700 mAh battery supports VOOC fast charge.

Super VOOC Flash Charge:

The R17 Pro comes equipped with the state-of-the-art VOOC flash charging system. The rapid-charge technology, created by OPPO Electronics, is capable of reaching 40% charge in just 10 minutes.

Triple Camera:

The R17 Pro has been designed for the ‘wild nocturnals’. With its F1.5/F2.4 smart aperture cameras (12 MP + 20 MP dual camera with autofocus) and OIS optical stabilization, the phone captures even the faintest rays converge in clear, luminous images. When night falls, the R17 Pro unveils the beauty around you.

Price:

The R17 Pro is available at Rs 32,990/-*

Special Offer:

OPPO Mobiles India Private Ltd offers one-time screen replacement warranty for the first sale day i.e. on December 7, 2018. This offer is only valid on OPPO R17 Pro across the territory of India and is available on the purchase of products from all trade platforms including but not limited to retail stores, OPPO exclusive stores and online platforms. Any customer, who has purchased and activated the product during the first sale shall be eligible to avail the one-time screen replacement offer by paying just Rs 990 at the time of replacement. The offer can be availed within 365 days from the date of activation.

(*Expected price)

