Panasonic launches rugged devices Toughbook FZ-T1 and Toughbook FZ-L1: Japanese Electronics giants Panasonic has launched 2 new handheld devices in the “Toughbook” series called the Toughbook FZ-T1 and the Toughbook FZ-L1. These devices are mainly focussed for users who work in a mobile environment and wants sturdy and rugged devices.

The Toughbook FZ-T1 has a 5-inch IPS display and runs on Android Oreo 8.1 along with the Snapdragon 210 chipset. It has calling capabilities as well. The camera setup is an 8 MP shooter capable of capturing images at a resolution of 3264 X 2448 pixels. There is also a built-in barcode scanner that can also scan 44 varieties of bar-codes. There is also advance support for rain sensing, glove touch mode, and can also accept a passive pen input. It has noise suppression technology and a loudspeaker. The RAM on this device is 2 GB with a storage of 16 GB as well as IP68 certification and can the device can withstand a 5 feet drop.12-hours of battery life is also expected on this device. It is a lightweight device and weighs 230 grams.

The Toughbook FZ-L1 is a professional grade tablet. It has a much bigger display than the FZ-T1 at 7-inches and only supports Wi-Fi for indoor operations as well as voice and data capability for field workers. The device has 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. The company is promising up to 9 hours of usage time. It has capabilities for multi-capacitive touch with rain sensing and glove mode as well as input from a passive stylus. It is designed according to the MIL-STD810G standards, is IP67 rated and is drop resistant up to 5 feet. This device will also run on Android 8.1 Oreo platform. It is a heavier device at 440 grams.

The prices of both these devices are is set to start from Rs 60,000 but is expected to go up according to the specific customizations required.

