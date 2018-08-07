Partial Solar Eclipse August 11, 2018: People in several countries including India, north of North America, in Greenland, in Northern Europe and north-eastern Asia will be able to see a partial Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan on August 11. It will be visible during the wee hours of the day in India.

Partial Solar Eclipse August 11, 2018: For all those who missed watching a total lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan which had taken place on July 27-28 night, will be having another chance to witness another celestial activity, the partial solar eclipse or Surya Grahan which will take place on August 11. Though it is going to be a partial solar eclipse, it will take place during the wee hours of the day. In India, such celestial activities have significant importance as people who relate it to astrology believe that such activities can affect their lives, therefore in order to have the minimum impact of the celestial activity, people consult their astrologers and try other remedies.

What is a Partial Solar Eclipse?

Partial Solar Eclipse is a situation which takes place when the moon crosses in front of the sun but do not completely shadow or cover it. It’s a kind of celestial activity which happens when the moon crosses in front of the sun and covers it in an angular dimension, therefore, the part covered by the moon stops the direct sunlight. In such a scenario, the moon comes in between the Sun and Earth.

Also Read: Solar Eclipse 2018 Date and Time: All you need to know about August 11 Surya Grahan

When and where it will be visible?

The partial Solar eclipse will take place on August 11, 2018 and it will be visible in almost in all the states in the country. Apart from India, the August 11 partial solar eclipse will be visible in the north of North America, in Greenland, in Northern Europe and north-eastern Asia. The maximal phase of the partial eclipse will be recorded in the East Siberian Sea.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi mocks PM Modi’s magical train, says it brought corruption, divisiveness, economic failure

How to watch?

It is advisable for the people not to watch the partial solar eclipse with bare eyes. There are specific glasses which are available in the market to experience and witness such activities so that one doesn’t damage their eyes because, during such celestial activities, unknown x-rays emitted from the space may affect the human body.

Read More