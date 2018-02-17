Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder of the country's largest mobile wallet and financial services firm Patym thew jibes at the social media platform, Facebook, which owns WhatsApp. Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has rolled out its payments feature. The famous messaging application now lets the users in India send and receive money via UPI.

The founder of the country’s largest mobile wallet and financial services firm Patym, Vijay Shekhar Sharma thew jibes against social media platform, Facebook, which owns WhatsApp, messaging application. The Paytm chief was one of the few Indian entrepreneurs who opposed Free Basics, which was Facebook’s Internet-for-all plan for India. Sharma asserted “It is not at all about being protectionist. Everyone should be allowed to play the field. But no one should arm twist and tweak rules to suit their designs. I have always maintained that WhatsApp is a major security risk to India”, reported Business Standard.

The dispute between Facebook and Sharma is not new, a few days ago, Sharma took to Twitter and wrote how Facebook’s WhatsApp Pay will kill the “open UPI system with its custom close garden implementation.” Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has rolled out its payments feature. The famous messaging application now lets the users in India send and receive money via UPI.

According to a report published by money control, the Paytm founder rebuked Facebook’s founder Mark Zukerberg by saying,”WhatsApp can play business tactics like this. mark Zuckerberg is known to play cheap business tactics in the past also. He can play it out and we are letting him play it out.” Marking out major differences in the treatment apportioned India and foreign companies, the Patym chief stated that “We may be the largest UPI bank in the country but we don’t have a say here.” In his fight to win India’s digital payments war, Sharma condemned WhatsApp Pay and has stated that it has decided the sector.