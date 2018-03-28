After billionaire Elon Musk, Playboy’s COO Cooper Hefner announced that they will be stepping away from Facebook. The announcement was made by Hefner using his Twitter handle. Cooper Hefner is also the son of Playboy founder, Hugh Hefner. Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg is currently facing strong criticism from all corners of the globe. Reports suggest that Zuckerberg have also faced a loss of more than $10 billion.

The social media giant, Facebook currently seems to be taking a major hit on its credibility over the alleged data leak allegations of its millions of users. After Tesla and SpaceX owner Elon Musk deleted the official pages of its companies from Facebook, it looks like that Playboy has also left Facebook over the data leak allegations. The reports of Playboy becoming the latest member of ‘Delete Facebook’ campaign were highlighted after the Playboy’s chief creative officer; Cooper Hefner announced that ‘they will be stepping away from Facebook’. Cooper Hefner is also the son of Playboy founder, Hugh Hefner.

Instead of just leaving the Facebook like Elon Musk did, Cooper Hefner also gave a reason for bidding adieu. He said that Facebook’s content guidelines and corporate policies contradict Playboy’s values and that the platform. He said, “In our opinion, it continues to be sexually repressive”. Taking to his Twitter handle, Hefner wrote, “Learning of the recent meddling in a free US Election further demonstrates another concern we have of how they handle users’ data — more than 25 million of which are Playboy fans — making it clear to us that we must leave the platform”.

We are stepping away from Facebook pic.twitter.com/4yFIdk2eDE — Cooper Hefner (@cooperhefner) March 28, 2018

Just a few minutes after the announcement was made, the official Playboy Page was nowhere to be found. However, it was found that several Playboy pages like Playboy Netherlands etc were still seen actively running on Facebook. From once being hailed for the innovation that brought friends and relatives closer, Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg is currently facing strong criticism from all corners of the globe after it was reported that Cambridge Analytica accessed information of about 50 Million users without their concern. The following revelation had resulted in Facebook losing onto its credibility points. After the matter was highlighted, it was found that Zuckerberg faces a loss of more than $10 billion.

