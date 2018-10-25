Porn ban in India: The Central government has directed internet service providers (ISP) to block 827 porn websites. The decision came in the wake of Uttarakhand High Court's order that asked the government to block 857 websites with adult content.

Porn ban in India: The Central government has directed internet service providers (ISP) to block 827 porn websites. The decision came in the wake of Uttarakhand High Court’s order that asked the government to block 857 websites with adult content. However, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, which comes under the Department of Telecommunications, found 30 websites without any pornographic content. The high court had issued an order on September 27 and it was received by MeitY on October 8.

Department of Telecommunications in its order to ISPs said that all the internet service providers are directed to take immediate necessary action to block 827 websites as per the direction from MeitY and for the compliance of the Uttarakhand High Court order. Anil Ambani owned Jio has banned popular porn websites like Pornhub, Xvideos following an order issued by the Department of Telecommunications. Many people who are using Jio services have claimed that most of the porn websites that they access are no longer available. Other services providers like Airtel, Vodafone are expected to follow the same.

Many on social media commented that people should use a VPN to access porn websites, hinting that the ban is at the local and ISP level. Some social media users reported that only popular porn websites are not working otherwise other porn websites are still working good. A user said porn ban won’t bring any change as only education can bring the change.

In its September 27 order, the Uttarakhand High Court had asked internet service providers to ban the websites with pornographic content or face cancellation of their license. The court said there is an urgent need to ban pornographic material available on the internet as its unlimited access negatively influence the minds of children in the country.

