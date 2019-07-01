PUBG Lite Beta service will be available in India from July 4, 2019. The pre-registration for the PUBG Lite has been started. The CEO has said that they are passionate to launch this service in India. PUBG is royal battle developed by PUBG corporation and is published by Tencent games.

PUBG Lite Beta service has been announced. The beta service will be available in India India, Nepal, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Maldives, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka from July 4, 2019. The pre-registrations have started for PUBG Lite. Previously, the PC gaming version was made available in several countries including Hong Kong, Taiwan, Brazil, and Bangladesh.

Head of PUBG Lite Brady Choi has said that they are pleased to introduce PUBG Lite to the users all over the world. He has asserted that passionate PUBG players are mostly in South Asia and they are focussing in the region.

Brady has said that they are continuously expanding the PUBG Lite in several new territories by communicating closely with the players.

Published by Tencent Games in association with Lightspeed and Quantum Studios, PUBG Mobile is an online multi-player battle royale game developed by PUBG Corporation of Bluehole Company. The game has taken people particularly youth by storm.

Recently, it also announced PUBG Mobile Star Challenge for 2019, an esports tournament that fans of the game love. 32 PUBG mobile creators will feature in the events section of PSMC 2019. out of them, top 16 players will be invited to create a squad and play in the tournament.

The tournament commences today where players and fans can vote for their favorite PUBG Mobile content creators. Earlier, the tournament held in Dubai where winner named RRQ Athena who won the trophy along with a cheque of $6,00,0000. In UAE, teams got their entry through an online voting system from millions of fans across the world.