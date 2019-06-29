PUBG creators have announced PUBG Mobile Star Challenged for 2019. The tournament is meant for gaming content creators and was announced by game's official India Twitter account.

The top 32 PUBG mobile creators from across the country will feature in the events section of PSMC 2019. out of them, only the top 16 players will be invited to create a squad and play in the tournament.

We've invited 32 gaming creators from all around the world to join PMSC 2019. Get ready to vote for your favorite star and help them dominate! https://t.co/9KIz0lpSKT #PMSC2019 pic.twitter.com/F6iDYPIr6C — PUBG MOBILE INDIA (@PUBGMOBILE_IN) June 28, 2019

PMSC Finals took place in Dubai last year with over 20 finalists from over 10 regions. many teams got their entry through an online voting system from millions of fans across the world. The winner of the tournament was a team named RRQ Athena who won the trophy along with a cheque of $6,00,0000. The take home cash award is less than that of the previous year ($2,50,000) but that would not demotivate creators from trying their best to entertain their fans.

The tournament commences on 1 July as confirmed by PUBG Mobile on their Twitter handle, which means that from 1 July onwards, players and fans can vote for their favorite PUBG Mobile content creators.

