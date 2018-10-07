Tech major Qualcomm will set up its largest campus outside the United States in Hyderabad by investing around $400 million, according to IT minister KT Rama in the caretaker government of Telangana. Qualcomm has a presence in India through its centres in Indian cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai.

American telecommunications equipment gainst Qualcomm will set up its largest campus outside the United States in Hyderabad. According to media reports, the US tech giant will be investing around $400 million (Rs 3,000 crore) for the largest foreign campus in Telangana’s capital. Its headquarters is located in San Diego, California. The announcement was made by Telangana IT minister KT Rama in the caretaker government on Saturday after meeting with the officials from the company to discuss their growth plans in the city. It is a big boost for the state as the company will be investing such a huge amount, added the minister.

The joint statement issued by the government and the company officials said that phase-1 of the project would include a built-up space of 1.7 million square feet, housing about 10,000 employees. Qualcomm has a presence in India through its centres in Indian cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai.

In 2004, the company launched its operations in Hyderabad and has expanded across multiple floors in six leased buildings with about 4,000 employees.

The release quoted Qualcomm officials as saying that the company was playing a key role in driving the wireless revolution by making mobile communications more accessible and affordable. At present, US biggies like Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Uber have their campuses in India. India being the largest growing economy in the world is one of the largest markets for tech companies like Qualcomm.

