Oppo Realme 1, the new smartphone from Oppo’s new sub-brand will go on sale in India today on Amazon at 12pm. Coming as a challenger to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Oppo’s Realme 1 is making a difference in the market with its different design, compared to the other smartphones in the same budget. The smartphone was rolled out earlier this month, and it is its first sale in India. The target audience for the smartphones mostly includes the young online buyers and is expected to attract them in large numbers with its unique design.

Reports said that in its first sale, the smartphone will be offered with 5% cashback for those using the SBI credit or debit card. The buyers from Reliance Jio and Prime deliveries will also get cash back up to Rs 5,000.

The smartphone comes with a base model offering 3GB RAM+32GB storage variant at a price of Rs8,990. Coming to its higher-end model, the smartphone is available with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, which is priced at Rs 13,990. The smartphone will be available in Diamond Black and Solar Red colour.

The smartphone features 6-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 chipset based on 12nm process coupled with the Mali-G72 MP3 graphics processor. It also sports a battery of 3,410mAh, which should easily last a day.

Coming to the camera, Realme 1 features 13-megapixel main camera with f/2.2 aperture, phase detection autofocus, 1080p video recording and LED flash. At the front, it has an 8MP camera with f/2.2 aperture and support for Oppo’s AI algorithm. It runs under Android 8.1 Oreo and also relies on Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance selfies and has Augmented Reality stickers, which can be added to photos and videos like other Oppo phones.