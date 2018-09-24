Realme 2 Pro: Shenzhen-based Chinese smartphone manufacturer Real me is all set to launch its new handset Realme 2 Pro in India. The Realme 2 Pro will be unveiled on September 27, 2018. The Realme 2 Pro will be exclusively available on Flipkart.com.
The new Realme 2 Pro device will have a big ‘Dewdrop Full Screen’ design to enhance the user experience. According to the teaser video of Realme 2 Pro, the device will be loaded with Snapdragon 660 SoC, up to 8GB RAM and dual rear cameras with AI features.
The company shared the first look of the Realme 2 Pro on their Twitter account, “Witness MaxPowerMaxStyle with every amazing portrait picture captured by the AI dual camera of #Realme2Pro.”
Here are the likely specifications of Realme 2 Pro:
- 6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19:9 full view 2.5 D curved glass display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 5MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- The fingerprint sensor, face unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS + GLONASS
- 4350mAh built-in battery with fast charging
