Realme 2 Pro is all set to launch in India on September 27 and will be available exclusively on Flipkart. The Realme 2 Pro will be loaded with the Dewdrop full-screen display, Snapdragon 660 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM and dual rear cameras with AI features, say reports.

The new Realme 2 Pro device will have a big ‘Dewdrop Full Screen’ design to enhance the user experience. According to the teaser video of Realme 2 Pro, the device will be loaded with Snapdragon 660 SoC, up to 8GB RAM and dual rear cameras with AI features.

The company shared the first look of the Realme 2 Pro on their Twitter account, “Witness MaxPowerMaxStyle with every amazing portrait picture captured by the AI dual camera of #Realme2Pro.”

Witness #MaxPowerMaxStyle with every amazing portrait picture captured by the AI dual camera of #Realme2Pro.

Here are the likely specifications of Realme 2 Pro:

6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19:9 full view 2.5 D curved glass display Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo) Dual SIM 13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 5MP camera 8MP front-facing camera The fingerprint sensor, face unlock Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS + GLONASS 4350mAh built-in battery with fast charging

