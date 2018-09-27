Realme 2 Pro launch in India: The Smartphone giant Realme is all set to launch its new device Realme 2 Pro in India today. The Realme 2 Pro launch event in India is expected to be held at the Amity University and will commence at 12.30 PM.

The big day has arrived for the gadget loves as the Chinese tech giant Realme is all set to launch it’s new variant Realme 2 Pro today. As per the reports, the launch event of the device is expected to be held at Amity University at 12.30 PM. The phone will be exclusively available on the e-commerce site Flipkart and company is promoting the handset with slogan Max Power Max Style.

Realme Mobiles in a Tweet said, “The day we’ve all been waiting for is finally here! Unveiling the #Realme2Pro in #MaxPowerMaxStyle at @AmityUni today at 12:30 PM! Catch us live and show your excitement by tagging your friends. #ProudToBeYoung”

The day we’ve all been waiting for is finally here! Unveiling the #Realme2Pro in #MaxPowerMaxStyle at @AmityUni today at 12:30 PM! Catch us live and show your excitement by tagging your friends. #ProudToBeYoung pic.twitter.com/cr0CcrEVAo — Realme (@realmemobiles) September 26, 2018

Here are the likely specifications of Realme 2 Pro:

The Realme 2 Pro is expected to come with a 6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19:9 full view 2.5 D curved glass display that will give a better view to the users. The device will run on the Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm mobile platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU. The phone will have the storage capacity of 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with micro SD cards.

It will a dual SIM phone that will run on Android 8.1 (Oreo). Dual 13MP and 5 MP rear camera with LED flash will capture the perfect pictures. While it will have 8MP front-facing camera.

The fingerprint sensor, face unlock, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS + GLONASS with a big 4350mAh built-in battery with fast charging will give a new experience to the users.

