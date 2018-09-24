Compare Realme 2 pro vs Realme 1 features, price, specifications, camera, design, memory, ram etc. Realme 2 Pro will be launched on September 27, 2018. The Realme 2 Pro will be exclusively available on the Flipkart. Check out the Realme 2 Pro comparison video here.

The Chinese smartphone company manufacturer Realme is all set to launch its new device Realme 2 Pro in India on September 27, 2018. The Realme 2 Pro will be exclusively available on the e-commerce site Flipkart. The makers of the smartphone have made many changes, which may enhance the user experience.

The Realme 2, as much as the name would have you believe, is not a Realme 1 successor but a better alternative device.

Specification for the Realme 2 Pro:

The Realme 2 Pro will be loaded with the Dewdrop full-screen display that can attract any gadget lover. The phone runs on the Snapdragon 660 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM. The Realme 2 Pro comes with dual rear cameras and AI features, which helps in capturing the perfect pictures.

Witness #MaxPowerMaxStyle with every amazing portrait picture captured by the AI dual camera of #Realme2Pro. Know more: https://t.co/s7S2hkWV7F pic.twitter.com/Yjnw6VXEUQ — Realme (@realmemobiles) September 23, 2018

Realme 2 Pro vs Realme 1:

Design: On comparing the design of the Realme 1 and Realme 2 Pro the users will rate both the handsets equal as they are slim, lightweight with metal finish.

Display: The Realme 1 comes with a 6-inch touchscreen display with 1080 pixels resolution by 2160 pixels at a PPI of 403 pixels per inch. While Realme 2 Pro comes with a big 6.3-inch dewdrop full-screen display.

Price: The company has set a pocket-friendly price for both smartphones. Realme 2 Pro is likely to be sold for Rs 15000-20000, while Realme 1 is available in the market at around Rs 10000.

Storage: It is expected that Realme 2 Pro comes with 6GB RAM on offer and around 64GB internal storage space.

Camera: The Realme 2 Pro comes with the dual rear camera and it is expected to be 13MP + 2MP configuration on the back and an 8MP sensor up front.

Read More