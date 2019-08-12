Realme is ready to release the Realme 5 series in India. The company is expected to release the Realme 5 series on August 20 at 12.30 am. The company is likely to release two phones under the Realme 5 series, Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro.

Two phones under the Realme 5 series will be released as one of them is expected to be the Realme 5 and other Realme 5 Pro. The company hasn’t officially released the name of these two models. Both of these models are going to release on August 20. The E-commerce website Flipkart’s teaser has unveiled quite a few details about the Realme 5 series. The teaser disclosed that the Realme 5 series will launch with quad rear cameras and both models are likely to come with four rear cameras.

Realme is releasing a quad-camera smartphone first-time in the country. As the Flipkart teaser suggests, the Realme 5 series will be introduced with four cameras- primary, super macro, ultra-wide and portrait. As per sources, the primary camera will be capable of clicking some good low-light pictures with large pixel size and aperture. The company also claimed that the ultra-wide-angle lens will capture the 119-degree field of view. The company further claimed that the Realme 5 series will be able to click sharp and clear portrait shots.

However, the price rate of the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro is yet to be disclosed by the company but as per the previous records, the upcoming Realme 5 series will be available with an affordable price tag. The pro version of the Realme 5 series is likely to be more expensive than the base Realme 5.