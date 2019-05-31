Realme C2 will be available for sale in India today. Realme is starting a huge sell for the smartphone at 12 pm via shopping websites like Flipkart and Realme Online Store. The phone already has been on sale multiple times since its launch last month. Real me C2 is one of the most trending mobiles in the market now and some of the key specifications of this phone are the dual rear camera, MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, and Android 9 Pie.

Realme C2 is available in India in two types of storage variants – One with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage, it costs 5,999 and the other one is with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which costs 7,999.

Realme C2 specifications: The phone has a 6.1-inch HD+ display with a powerful MediaTek Helio P22 processor. Real me C2 has dual rear camera 13MP +2MP dual rear camera and 5 MP front camera. The battery is powered by a string 4,000 mAh battery setup. It has two storage option 16GB/32GB and 2GB/3GB RAM as well.

Flipkart is offering no-cost EMI at only Rs 1,000 per month on Realme C2. Axis Bank credit card holders will be privileged to get a five per cent discount on their purchase.

Realme C2 has a dual rear camera setup, which consists of a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/2.2 lens a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

The picture quality of Realme C2 has been appreciated by most of the users, looks of the phone are quite impressive and highly attractive as well.