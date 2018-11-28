Realme U1 launched in India: Realme has paired the 25MP Sony flagship IMX 576 sensor with masterful MediaTek Helio P70 to significantly step up the selfie power. The mobile manufacturer claims that P70 delivers high-performance balanced with excellent power efficiency. So far as the power source is concerned, the phone's shining metal casing houses a powerful 3500mAh battery.

Realme U1 launched in India: Shenzhen-based Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme has launched its latest Android smartphone Realme U1 India. The artificial intelligence-equipped 25MP SelfiePro camera phone will be sold at a base price of Rs 11,999 to beat rivals like Xaomi, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei. Realme has paired the 25MP Sony flagship IMX 576 sensor (AI 25MP India’s SelfiePro + AI 13MP Dual Camera) with masterful MediaTek Helio P70 to significantly step up the selfie power. The mobile manufacturer claims that P70 delivers high-performance balanced with excellent power efficiency. So far as the power source is concerned, the phone’s shining metal casing houses a powerful 3500mAh battery.

The smartphone’s state-of-the-art 6.3″ FHD+ Dewdrop Screen, with broad 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio and 19.5:9 aspect ratio, guarantees super sharp picture quality. Realme U1 has been crafted with delicate 13-layer laminated technology while its rounded edges and comfortable grip are some factors that set it apart from other smartphones in the market.

Artificial-Intelligence equipped Face Unlock System is the USP of this budget phone while the fingerprint authentication system provided at the back side of the device is at par with other smartphones currently available in the market under the price bracket of Rs 11, 999.

The phone supports dual nano-SIM + Micro SD support.

According to the company’s website, the budget smartphone will be available in three colour options — Brave Blue, Fiery Gold and Ambitious Black. The first sale of Realme U1 will begin on Amazon at 12 pm from December 5, 2018, and Amazon India has put a ‘Notify Me’ page on its website in this regard.

Read More