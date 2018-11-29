Real Me U1 vs RealMe 2 Pro comparison: Smartphone brand Redmi is one of the fastest growing Android OS phone series which has made an impact in the global market. MI has recently launched two new smartphones RealMe U1 and RealMe 2 Pro. feature wise, both the smartphones are great as far as specifications are concerned but there is still some difference that makes both smartphones performance a little different from each other.

Real Me U1 vs RealMe 2 Pro comparison: Smartphone brand Redmi is one of the fastest growing Android OS phone series which has made an impact in the global market. MI has recently launched two new smartphones RealMe U1 and RealMe 2 Pro. feature wise, both the smartphones are great as far as specifications are concerned but there is still some difference that makes both smartphones performance a little different from each other. Let’s compare the two smartphones on the basis of specifications and design language and most importantly, its price.

Real Me U1

It’s the first Android smartphone in the world which will come with MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core processor. The phone sports a tear-drop 6.3-inch display and will cost around Rs 14,999. Digging deep into technical specifications, then RealMe U1 is powered with 2.1Ghz priocessor, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB internal storage which is expandable upto 256 GB, has a rear camera 13MP+2MP with flash. On a surprise, it has a 25 MP front camera too and comes with 8.1 Oreo as an Android operating system.

RealMe 2 Pro

Talking about RealMe 2 Pro, it will cost around Rs 13,990 as it has launched a month earlier in October. It sports also a 6.3-inch tear-drop display with screen resolution going as high as 1080X2340 pixels. ReamMe 2 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor clocked at 1.8GHz octa-core. It has a 6GB flash memory and 128 GB internal which can be expanded up to 256 GB. RealMe2 Pro has a 16MP+2MP camera with rear flash. It comes with 8.1 Oreo as the operating system.

Both the smartphones being from the same company almost delivers the same performance, however, RealMe 2 Pro will have a little edge since it has a 6 GB RAM and the phone performance could be slightly better as one is playing games on it.

Upgradations in smartphones is happening at a very fast pace as in every one or two months, one or the other company launches new phones with new technology, upgraded hardware requirements, design changes and other improvements. In a time like this, investing in smartphones can be very tricky.

