From all those tech freaks, who have been waiting for the day for the last few months, well, it is finally here. It is September 5 and Xiaomi is all set for its mega product launch with the Redmi 6 series phones in India. Every now and then we were coming across a new piece information regarding the launch and we guess the wait is quite worth it. The stage has been set and at sharp 12:30 pm, Xiaomi will unveil its entry to the next series smartphones with Xiaomi Redmi 6 series. The launch event is taking place in New Delhi and will be web-casted online. So, all the interested viewers can watch the product launch live on their phones or laptops.
Several reports have also claimed that the devices are going to be exclusively available at the Amazon India. Also, going through the poster page of the product launch featured at Mi’s official website, we can see three smartphones, which are expected to be Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi Note 6 Pro. On the other hand, Amazon will be selling only two smartphones either Redmi 6 or Redmi 6A and Redmi Note 6 Pro.
Check Redmi 6 series India launch LIVE updates here:
Xiaomi Redmi 6 series availability
While all of the three variants are available to be sold via Mi.com, only two of the variants will be available on the Amazon, which are Redmi 6A or Redmi 6 and Redmi Note 6 pro.
Xiaomi Redmi 6 series price
As we have earlier discussed, Xiaomi Redmi 6 series' price will be launched during the event only.
With the hashtag #DeshKeNayeSmartphones, Xiaomi launhed a video with an aim to raise the bars of excitement among the tech freaks.
#DeshKeNayeSmartphones coming soon! RT if you're excited. pic.twitter.com/0zEHfGE247— Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) August 30, 2018
The product launch is just a few hours ago. Xiaomi Redmi 6 has already been launched in China a few months ago. Also, the specifications and other features are alredy out in public domian. However, people still don't have any idea regarding the prices and processor of the device, which is going to be the highlight of the event.