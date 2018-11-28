Xiaomi's latest phone Redmi 6A is coming up with the sale today (November 28) via the company's official website mi.com and Amazon IndiaSmartphone was launched on 5th September 2018. The company's name for the smartphone is Desh Ka Naya Smartphone which suits the performance and built quality of the phone.

Xiaomi’s latest phone Redmi 6A is coming up with the sale today (November 28) via the company’s official website mi.com and Amazon India. The smartphone was launched on 5th September 2018. It is a mid-range smartphone packed with exceptional configuration. The smartphone is a budget-oriented phone which provides the best of both worlds, as in winning in the price segment and providing good features by Redmi. The phone price range starts from Rs. 6,599 to Rs. 7,499 give a balance of price brackets to the customers. The smartphone Redmi 6A comes in two variants which are 2GB RAM and 16GB storage for Rs. 6,599 and 2GB RAM and 32GB storage for Rs. 7,499. The smartphone is on sale today @12pm with an initial discount of HDFC bank for 5% for HDFC bank users.

The Chinese company is marketing the phone as Desh Ka Naya Smartphone as they are they offering the product with good specifications and low price range. The handset looks pretty good when you hold it in your hands. The phone is beautifully crafted with soft edges and notch screen display. The smartphone is on sale with a cashback offer of Rs. 2200 from Reliance Jio alongside 100 GB additional Jio 4G data. The phone supports 2.0GHz high-performance processor, produced with all-new 12nm technology. The smartphone has a screen display of 13.8cm (5.45) HD+display and 18:9 full-screen display. The phone has a rear camera of 13MP HD camera with capture motion photos with detailed quality. More special features of the smartphone include AI face unlock, a thin curved design for better holdablity and 2+1 card slots.

Here are the links for the websites:

Amazon.com: https://www.amazon.in/b?ie=UTF8&node=15558354031

Mi.com: https://www.mi.com/in/redmi-6a/

