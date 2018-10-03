Chinese mobile giant Xiaomi relaunched its updated version of Redmi 6A smartphone on Wednesday. The feature phone is powered by 2GHz quad-core (4x2GHz) processor and is available with 2GB RAM version. Apart from that, the phone packs 16GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card.

The dual SIM (GSM and GSM) smartphone houses a 5.45-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 pixels by 1440 pixels at 295 pixels per inch in its full metal body.

When it comes to power source, the Redmi 6A’s 3000 mAh non-removable battery disappoints us. The phone may need frequent charging as the battery isn’t a juicy one. The Android phone comes equipped with Face unlock, Compass/ Magnetometer, Proximity, Accelerometer and Ambient light sensors. It supports all types of connectivity options including Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, USB OTG, Micro-USB, FM, Active 4G on both SIM cards, 3G and 4G.

As far as the pricing set by Xiaomi, Redmi 6A will be sold at Rs 5,559 per piece in India.

