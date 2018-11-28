The Chinese company Xiaomi is coming up with the sale of their new smartphone Redmi Note 6 pro today (November 28) via the company's official website Mi.com and Flipkart. The phone covers all the aspects of a phone that will be accepted in India by the people. The smartphone is durable as it is made of hard plastic body and comes in 2 variants, one is 4GB-64GB and 6GB-64GB.

The Chinese company Xiaomi is coming up with the sale of their new smartphone Redmi Note 6 pro today (November 28) via the company’s official website and Flipkart. The smartphone was launched in last week and went on sale for the first time in Black Friday sale. Redmi Note 6 pro is the successor of popular Redmi Note 5 which is the most successful products of Xiaomi this year. The phone covers all the aspects of a phone that will be accepted in India by the people. The smartphone is durable as it is made of hard plastic body and comes in 2 variants, one is 4GB-64GB and 6GB-64GB. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 and is available on Flipkart.com and Mi.com. The smartphone will go on sale today at 12 pm and interested customers should be ready to bounce in the sale before others as the sale is for first come first basis.

The smartphone is attracting a lot of attention from the past 6 months as people have liked the combination of performance and price in this segment. Talking about the prices and variants, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro was launched in India at a starting price of Rs.13,999 for the basic 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model while the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model is priced at 15,999.

Here are the links of the websites:

Flipkart: https://www.flipkart.com/redmi-note6-pro-4ab8-s7ek-store?otracker=hp_bannerads_1_deskt-homep-3bcff_28-11-2018-slot-1-12AM%2Bto%2B12PM_TQDZGPPW4DBI

Mi.com: https://www.mi.com/in/redmi-note-6-pro/

For the introductory offer, the Chinese company was giving a discount of Rs. 1000 off on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro price and was available for the customers at just 12,499 after applying HDFC Bank offer as well. This is not it, the launch offers on the phone are beaming at a high rate. Redmi Note 6 pro has a cashback offer available for Rs. 2,400 and double data from Jio. Under the cashback offer, Redmi Note 6 pro buyers will get 24 vouchers worth Rs. 100 worth which can be used separately for the next 24 months. This simply means that the vouchers are monthly recharge for the phone offered by Reliance Jio, Jio is also offering double data pack for the customers.

Specifications of Redmi Note 6 pro

The Redmi Note 6 Pro features a 6.26-inch Full-HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 636 processor coupled with 4GB and 6GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with 64GB onboard storage which can be expanded via microSD card (up to 256GB). the phone supports a 12-megapixel primary sensor coupled with a 5-megapixel depth sensor secondary camera. For self-camera, the smartphone comes with a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. It is backed by 4000mAh battery and supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 for fast charging.

