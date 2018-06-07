Xiaomi is going to launch the much-awaited Redmi Y2 in India today at 3 pm in New Delhi. The price of the smartphone in India will be Rs 9,999 for its 3GB RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage version, and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage model.

The Redmi Y2 is likely to be the rebranded Redmi S2 that was launched in China earlier this year.

The much-awaited Xiaomi Redmi Y2 is expected to be unveiled in India today. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has an event lined up at 3 pm in New Delhi, where the smartphone is going to be launched. The Xiaomi MIUI 10 software will also be revealed, and the company might announce a list of timeline for the rollout of the new MIUI operating system. MIUI is Xiaomi’s own user interface, which powers its phones.

The Redmi Y2 is likely to be the rebranded Redmi S2 that was launched in China earlier this year. There have been rumous for quite some time now about the rebranded phone and company’s decision to not bring out an all-new model.

The launch will be live streamed on YouTube, although the link is not active yet, Xiaomi has put up a placeholder on its official website.

According to reports, the price of Xiaomi Redmi Y2 in India will be Rs 9,999 for its 3GB RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage version, and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage model. As of now, Redmi Y2 will be available in Dark Grey, Gold, and Rose Gold colour models.

In the past few weeks, the smartphone’s specifications have been leaked and gave an idea of what is going to be offered. The Redmi Y2 is going to be an Amazon exclusive handset, and it’s already been listed on the e-commerce website.

As the reports have suggested, Redmi Y2 will have the similar specifications as Redmi S2, which is a dual-SIM based on MIUI9. S2 has 5.99-inch HD+ display with a 70.8% NTSC colour gamut. The phone runs on Snapdragon 625 processor and has a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. In addition to these, it has a 16-megapixel sensor on the front with supporting feature such as AI Portrait Mode, AI Smart Beauty, Front HDR, and Face Unlock.