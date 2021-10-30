The JioPhone Next comes with the Pragati OS, an optimized version of Android made for the JioPhone Next, which is tailored for users in India. Google and Jio have worked closely to create this OS that is aimed at addressing the unique needs of millions of smartphone users across the country.

Reliance on Saturday announced the JioPhone Next jointly designed by Jio & Google. The phone is set to dominate the affordable smartphone section. Priced at just ₹6,499, the phone can be bought at a simple down payment of ₹1,999 while the remaining amount can be paid in easy EMIs over 18/24 months. This unique financing option is being introduced for the first time for a device in this category, making it accessible for a much wider set of consumers.

The JioPhone Next comes with the Pragati OS, an optimized version of Android made for the JioPhone Next, which is tailored for users in India. Google and Jio have worked closely to create this OS that is aimed at addressing the unique needs of millions of smartphone users across the country. The JioPhone Next is powered by the Qualcomm 215 processor that focuses on delivering optimized connectivity and location technologies along with optimizations in device performance, audio, and battery.

Speaking on the occasion, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman & Managing Director, Reliance Industries said, “I am delighted that Google and Jio teams have succeeded in bringing this breakthrough device to Indian consumers in time for the festival season, in spite of the current global supply chain challenges caused by the Covid pandemic.” He further said, “I have always been a firm believer in the power of the Digital Revolution to enrich, enable and empower the lives of 1.35 billion Indians.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and Alphabet, said, “The JioPhone Next is an affordable smartphone designed for India, inspired by the belief that everyone in India should benefit from the opportunities the internet creates.”