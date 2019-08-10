Reliance Jio will be conducted Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Monday, August 12. The company is all set to release the GigaFiber services after a trail of almost one year.

Reliance Jio had revealed the GigaFiber service in the last year’s Annual General Meeting (AGM). In this year’s AGM event, with the GigaFibre service, Reliance is also likely to announce the Jio Phone 3.

Jio is also expected to announce the plans of GigaFiber subscription and other offers. As per reports, the GigaFiber subscriptions will begin from Rs 600 and after paying that money, the subscriber will receive 50Mbps of network speed and a total data of 100GB per month. Jio will have a complimentary landline connection for free calls like Jio’s telecom services. There will be higher plans for higher data services including Jio’s IPTV service, which can cost around Rs 1,000.

How to register GioFiber services:

Users would have to visit GigaFiber.Jio.com/registration. After entering the website, users will need to provide required details like full name, address and mobile number. JioFiber will be available with a refundable deposit of Rs 4,500. Users will get to use up to 100Mbps speed for 100GB of data for a validity of 90 days. Once the data will be expired, users will receive a top-up of 40GB data through MyJio app or jio.com.