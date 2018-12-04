Reliance Jio offering its subscribers complimentary access to premium JioSaavn Pro for 90 days: JioSaavn Pro is an ad-free version of the app and it allows users to play music offline and audio resolution up to 320Kbps. The move comes after Reliance Jio reportedly completed the acquisition of music streaming application Saavn. The Pro membership is also available for all Jio prepaid and postpaid subscribers.

Reliance Jio offering its subscribers complimentary access to premium JioSaavn Pro for 90 days: Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Jio is offering its subscribers complimentary access to premium JioSaavn Pro for 90 days. JioSaavn Pro is an ad-free version of the app and it allows users to play music offline and audio resolution up to 320Kbps. The move comes after Reliance Jio reportedly completed the acquisition of music streaming application Saavn. The Pro membership is also available for all Jio prepaid and postpaid subscribers.

The JioSaavn app is currently available on Apple’s App Store but it’s not available on Android yet. According to the company sources, the integrated application will soon be available on JioPhone and on desktop. The company claims that it has a library of 4.5 crore tracks. In March 2018, Reliance Jio had announced the acquisition of Saavn, the most popular music streaming platform in the country.

