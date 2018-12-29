Reliance Jio has come up an exciting cashback offer under its Happy New Year deals for its users. Under the new scheme, Reliance Jio is offering 100 percent cash back on prepaid recharges of Rs 399 plan. Under the Rs 399 Jio recharge, user get unlimited local and national calls, it also provides unlimited national roaming and unlimited local and STD messages as well.

Reliance Jio has come up an exciting cashback offer under its Happy New Year deals for its users. Under the new scheme, Reliance Jio is offering 100 percent cash back on prepaid recharges of Rs 399 plan. The offer is limited and is only valid till January 31, 2019. However, the cashback is through AJio coupon and not through direct credit or Paytm. The AJio coupon can be redeemed over and above the existing AJio offers. AJio is a digital fashion extension of Reliance that provides clothes, footwear, accessories for men and women.

Under the Rs 399 Jio recharge, user get unlimited local and national calls, it also provides unlimited national roaming and unlimited local and STD messages as well. The validity of the plan is for 84 days and also includes 4G data with a daily cap of 1.5GB.

After the data crosses the 1.5GB limit, the speed is reduced to 64kbps but a user can still use data. The recharge also gives access to Jio app suite, which in turn provides access to JioSaavn Music, JioCinema and JioTV among many other Jio apps.

Jio’s Rs 399 recharge in comparison with Airtel Rs 399 recharge

Against the Jio’s 128GB for 84 days, Airtel offers 98GB for 70 days with a daily cap of 1.4GB, Jio has a daily usage cap of 1.5GB. The recharge includes unlimited local and international calling with free national roaming along with 100SMes per day.

