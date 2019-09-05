Reliance JioFiber broadband will launch at 5 pm on Thursday, September 5. The company will announce JioFiber plans, prices and offers on the commercial launch of the JioFiber.

Reliance JioFiber broadband is all set to make its commercial release today. In the Reliance Industries Limited Annual General Meeting (AGM) last month, it has been announced that the broadband service will be released in 1600 towns across the country. The plan specifics and the add-on services that will be applied from Day 1 is still unknown to the customers, even before the few hours of the official release. However, JioFiber launch is likely to take place in the second half of the day. According to reports, the Reliance JioFiber will be released around 5 pm on Thursday, September 5.

The most important part of the launch is JioFiber plans, the official plan details are still unclear. Although, the Reliance Jio announced during the AGM that the plan prices will start from Rs. 700 and will go up to Rs 10,000 per month.

The company has not disclosed the information about the data speed as well, the minimum plan of JioFiber will be 100Mbps and will go up to 1Gbps. According to reports, the 1Gbps plans will not be available at launch, customers will have to keep an eye on the Jio.com and MyJio app to get the plan information later today. The preview customers have been enjoying the free services of JioFiber until now, it is not clear if the company will offer an extended free period or any special plans.

Reliance Jio hasn’t announced how much the subscribers need to pay for the installation. It is likely to be free with a refundable security deposit. The Jio router expected to be cheaper than it costs the preview plan users.

Jio has declared that it will provide free landline services to all of its subscribers. It called Jio Home Phone where the service will offer free calls to domestic call users and an affordable rate to international phone users. An unlimited calling pack to the United States and Canada will be available at only Rs. 500 per month.

Reliance Jio will be offering a 4K Set-Top box that will work with the traditional cable infrastructure but will provide advanced features like online gaming, free-video calling, access to apps. Jio hasn’t declared the cost of the set-top box yet. The company has three multiple system operators, Hathway, Den, and GTPL. These systems will help to provide the Jio Set-Top box to various Indian homes.