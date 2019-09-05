Reliance JioFiber launch: There is a hike of JioFiber that you can listen everywhere, but do you know what is JioGigaFiber. Here are full details about what is jioFiber and how this technology is going to be very useful for all of you.

Reliance JioFiber launch: Jio Fiber is a new technology that will provide fiber to home internet services, it was announced by Mukesh Ambani in 2018, the product is going to launch today under Reliance Jio Infocomm. The Reliance Jio Infocomm is a part of Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance group. In the early years, Mukesh Ambani took Jio on the grand level. He started his master card with free calls and internet with a Jio Simcard now the business is going higher day by day.

The Jio fiber has begun with the trials in some of the cities so that the response and service can be evaluated. The JioFiber promises customers to give the fastest speech of internet in India that will be 1 Giga bite per second and because that quality initially the name was given The JioGigaFiber but later the name has been switched to JioFiber. Also, GigaTV is responsible for the core technology and the company is working around Intenet of thing (IoT) ecosystem and also providing the same platform.

The JioFiber is way different technology for the customers as the technologies give you better internet speed and give you a chance to explore the digital platform. JioFiber has vast connectivity and it will reach to your home the limitations of the network is not just to the building, Jio tried to reach even to the remote networks.

The broadband of the JioFiber reach to your house, you just need to make some formalities. The customer need not pay anything extra but they have to deposit Rs 4,500 for a 100Mbps and Rs 2,500 for 50Mbps connection, the amount is taken from the customers as security will be refundable. The is no last date announced by the company for the welcome offer but the offer will end soon. The JioFiber has come up with different plans and offers you can visit the official website and can register for your plan.