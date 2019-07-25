Samsung Galaxy A10: Samsung is all set to give a tough competition to its fellow companies like Realme and Redmi with its upcoming handset Samsung Galaxy A10. Samsung Galaxy A10 will be launched in Indian markets soon and the price of this smartphone is likely to be around Rs 10,000.

Samsung is coming with another flagship, which is Samsung Galaxy A10s. As per some leaks, this variant is going to give fierce competition to Realme C2 and Redmi 7. The expected price of this Smartphone is going to be around Rs 10,000. Some reports claimed that the phone is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, paired with 2 GB RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. Samsung is considering to make some smartphones below the range of Rs 10,000, so this is going to be the first step towards their success.

Leaked features and specifications :

Samsung Galaxy A10s will be the successor of Samsung Galaxy A10, which means the features of Galaxy A10s is going to be better and provide a better experience to the user. As per some reports, the phone comes with a 6.2-inch full HD screen.

If the leaks are accurate, then the phone will run on One UI on the top of the Android pie (9.0). Samsung Galaxy A10s is going to feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor which was missing in its previous model. The phone is also backed by 4,000 mAH battery. Samsung Galaxy A10s is rumored to have a dual rear camera setup with 13-megapixel of primary camera and a 2 megapixel of secondary camera. For selfie enthusiasts, the phone is going to come with 13-megapixel of a front camera.

There is no official announcement on its launch date, but it is expected to debut in the first week of August.