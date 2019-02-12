The biggest launch of Samsung this year is undoubtedly going to be its foldable phone with interesting specifications. Likely to be called as Galaxy F or Galaxy Flex will probably be launching on February 20, 2019. A small teaser has been shared by the Korean major on its official YouTube account that hints us for the same.

One of the most anticipated launches is of Samsung, its foldable phone named Galaxy F or Galaxy Flex seems to have got a date. The launch is scheduled to happen alongside Galaxy S10 series in the next week of this month. The news was unfolded when the South Korean major shared a 27 seconds long video as the teaser of it on its official YouTube channel, saying that the future of mobile is going to release on February 20, 2019.

In the video, the words “The Future Unfolds” are said along with the image of folded screen animations running which indeed gives us an assurance that Samsung is officially going to launch its foldable phone on February 20. But, the interesting teaser doesn’t provide any information about the features of the mobile phone.

Initially, Samsung teased us with showing off the new a working prototype unit and an Infinity Flex display last year in the annual developer conference held in San Francisco. Samsung went on increasing the excitement by revealing that it is going to release a consumer product soon that will also feature a flexible display and the mass production of it is starting in the coming months. Well, that was quite a hint for us.

While everyone is too excited about the special features of the phone, we don’t actually know the specifications until now. But what is known is Samsung has collaborated with Google to amplify the work on the software part and to make the applications work more effectively. Also, an important factor will be to see whether the foldable feature affects its internal specifications.

